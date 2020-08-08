Oscar Wilde questionnaire from 1870s sells for €53k at auction

The document is part of an album of "Mental Photographs" from 1877
Oscar Wilde questionnaire from 1870s sells for €53k at auction
Irish writer Oscar Wilde (1854-1900) in 1882. Picture: Apic/Getty Images
Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 12:44 PM
Digital Desk staff

A questionnaire filled out by Oscar Wilde in which he declared his desire for fame or even notoriety has sold for €53,000 at auction.

The document is part of an album of "Mental Photographs" from 1877 in which the writer, who was aged in his 20s at the time, answered 39 questions.

The piece offers insight into a host of Wilde's thinking. 

He recorded his idea of happiness as "absolute power over men's minds, even if accompanied by a chronic toothache"

He said his definition of misery was "living a poor and respectable life in an obscure village."

Read More

Special Report: Ireland's young people 'fear the future more than anything' amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 14, 2020 The minister 'must act now': Alan Kelly calls for free flu jabs to combat overcrowding
Coronavirus A 'difficult day' for Laois, Offaly and Kildare as local TDs react to new lockdown
Leaving Certificate results Over 5,000 students across the country to get 'round zero' CAO offers this morning

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices