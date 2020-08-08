Oscar Wilde questionnaire from 1870s sells for €53k at auction

A questionnaire filled out by Oscar Wilde in which he declared his desire for fame or even notoriety has sold for €53,000 at auction.

The document is part of an album of "Mental Photographs" from 1877 in which the writer, who was aged in his 20s at the time, answered 39 questions.

The piece offers insight into a host of Wilde's thinking.

He recorded his idea of happiness as "absolute power over men's minds, even if accompanied by a chronic toothache"

He said his definition of misery was "living a poor and respectable life in an obscure village."