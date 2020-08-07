Department recommends teachers and secondary school students wear face coverings

Face coverings have been recommended when when a physical distance of 2 metres cannot be maintained
Department recommends teachers and secondary school students wear face coverings
File image.
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 17:16 PM
Digital Desk staff

The Department of Education has recommended that teachers and secondary school students should wear face coverings, similar to those worn in shops or on public transport, when a physical distance of 2 metres cannot be maintained.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed it has received new advice from the Health Protection Surveillence Centre (HPSC) around the wearing of face coverings in school settings.

The roadmap for reopening schools did not include provisions for the mandatory wearing of masks but the HPSC has been keeping the recommendations under review.

More to follow...

