Government should ensure anyone who has to stop work is still paid, says leading GP

Government should ensure anyone who has to stop work is still paid, says leading GP

Dr O’Connor urged people with even mild symptoms to telephone their GP who could then refer them for a test. Picture: Pexels

Friday, August 07, 2020 - 10:09 AM
Vivienne Clarke

Dr Nuala O’Connor, the Irish College of General Practitioner’s lead on Covid-19, has called on the Government to ensure that anyone who has to stop work because of the virus will still be paid.

Only rapid identification of contacts and testing can contain the spread of the virus, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Asymptomatic cases were of particular concern, she said with people “going about” when they did not know if they had the virus.

Even when tested and there was a negative result, they should continue to isolate themselves for 14 days, she said.

Day Zero testing and Day Seven testing was very important and people needed to stay out of work, she added.

Dr O’Connor urged people with even mild symptoms to telephone their GP who could then refer them for a test.

Symptoms included shortness of breath, a cough, loss of sense of taste or smell.

“This is a wakeup call for all of us – there are cases in 20 counties, the virus is still out there, if you have symptoms take yourself out of circulation and contact your GP.

Read More

Leinster counties urged to 'double down' on Covid-19 prevention

“Covid-19 has not gone away. We all need to be vigilant.” Dr O’Connor urged anyone experiencing any symptoms not to go to work or if it was a child, not to send them to creche.

“This virus is accelerating worldwide, so far we have managed to flatten the curve, but there has been a small increase in cases, the numbers are small, but they are still a cause for concern.

"We don’t want sustained community transmission to continue.” 

People should continue to exercise social distancing and keep their distance, she advised.

Read More

Criticism directed at Government over handling of pandemic unemployment payments 'farcical'

More in this section

YoungWomanSilhouetteSunset_pano.jpg Here comes the sun: Blue skies and warm weather forecast for weekend
Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. Over 90% of rental accommodation available on HAP is located in Dublin
MOSP%20SHELBOURNE%20STATUES%205 Four statues removed from Shelbourne Hotel may have been princesses not slaves
#covid-19healthsocial distancing

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices