Four statues removed from Shelbourne Hotel may have been princesses not slaves

It is now believed the four statues removed from outside Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel depict royals and do not include "slave girls".

Dublin City Council has issued a warning letter to the owners after the 153 year-old sculptures were removed as they are part of a protected structure.

It is understood they were taken away over concerns about the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Fine Gael councillor Paddy McCartan thinks the hotel was too quick to get rid of them.

"I am convinced by the arguments that they are four princesses who were actually wealthy.

"The drapery and the jewellery signified wealth.

"So it was a complete miscall from the hotel."