Four statues removed from Shelbourne Hotel may have been princesses not slaves

Four statues removed from Shelbourne Hotel may have been princesses not slaves
One of the statues that were erected outside the Shelbourne hotel in Dublin in 1847 which have been removed. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 08:52 AM
digital desk

It is now believed the four statues removed from outside Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel depict royals and do not include "slave girls".

Dublin City Council has issued a warning letter to the owners after the 153 year-old sculptures were removed as they are part of a protected structure.

It is understood they were taken away over concerns about the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Fine Gael councillor Paddy McCartan thinks the hotel was too quick to get rid of them.

"I am convinced by the arguments that they are four princesses who were actually wealthy.

"The drapery and the jewellery signified wealth.

"So it was a complete miscall from the hotel."

Read More

Clare direct provision residents in 'desperate situation' and considering hunger strike

More in this section

Stethoscope1PexelsMay2020.jpg Government should ensure anyone who has to stop work is still paid, says leading GP
YoungWomanSilhouetteSunset_pano.jpg Here comes the sun: Blue skies and warm weather forecast for weekend
Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. Over 90% of rental accommodation available on HAP is located in Dublin
#statues#black lives matterdublin

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices