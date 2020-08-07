Motorist doing 203km/h on motorway among 2,624 speeding incidents over bank holiday

Motorist doing 203km/h on motorway among 2,624 speeding incidents over bank holiday
There were 2,624 speeding incidents recorded last weekend. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 07:43 AM
digital desk

A motorist in Co Louth was caught doing 203km/h on the M1 at the weekend.

Garda figures also show four people died in road-traffic related incidents during the bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí in Kilkenny spotted a motorist rocketing down the M9 at three times the speed limit at the weekend.

They were travelling at 151km/h, in an area where the signposted limit is 50.

While another person was observed heading even faster again on the M1 in Drogheda.

This driver was tagged at 203km/h where the speed limit is 120.

Those were just two of the 2,624 speeding incidents recorded last weekend.

Meanwhile there were 160 suspected offences for driving under the influence, 105 of those alcohol related and the other 55 are drug related.

A joint operation between Kildare based units saw officers in Naas record 19 offences in just one day.

The Cavan Monaghan division alone also arrested nine people for driving under the influence.

Read More

Four killed on Ireland's roads last Bank Holiday weekend with over 100 motorists stopped for suspected drink driving

More in this section

College student copying notes Clearer guidelines on student accommodation needed to help prevent spread of Covid
Workers at meet industry handle meat organizing packing shipping loading at meat factory. 80 Covid-19 cases at Kildare meat factory, asymptomatic level reported high
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 6th August Covid-19 not Dublin-centric says Dr Glynn and urges caution in Kildare, Laois and Offaly
road safetygardaispeeding

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices