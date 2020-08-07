Motorist doing 203km/h on motorway among 2,624 speeding incidents over bank holiday

A motorist in Co Louth was caught doing 203km/h on the M1 at the weekend.

Garda figures also show four people died in road-traffic related incidents during the bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí in Kilkenny spotted a motorist rocketing down the M9 at three times the speed limit at the weekend.

They were travelling at 151km/h, in an area where the signposted limit is 50.

While another person was observed heading even faster again on the M1 in Drogheda.

This driver was tagged at 203km/h where the speed limit is 120.

Those were just two of the 2,624 speeding incidents recorded last weekend.

Meanwhile there were 160 suspected offences for driving under the influence, 105 of those alcohol related and the other 55 are drug related.

A joint operation between Kildare based units saw officers in Naas record 19 offences in just one day.

The Cavan Monaghan division alone also arrested nine people for driving under the influence.