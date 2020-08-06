Tributes paid to schoolboy who died in Wicklow waterfall accident

Powerscourt Waterfall, Co Wicklow. File image
Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 14:11 PM
David Young and Rebecca Black, PA

Tributes have been paid to the 15-year-old boy who died in an accident at a waterfall in Co Wicklow.

Lewis Fleming from Ballymoney died after the incident at the Powerscourt Waterfall on Wednesday afternoon.

The Garda said the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, which is being treated as a tragic accident.

Lewis was a pupil at Coleraine Grammar School.

School principal David Carruthers paid tribute.

“The whole school community is devastated to hear of the tragic death of Lewis Fleming on holiday in Co Wicklow, which Gardai are treating as an accident,” he said.

“Lewis was a lovely young man, about to enter Year 12, who contributed hugely to school life in the classroom, on the rugby field, the athletics track and in the swimming pool.

“Lewis had a wide circle of friends, a great sense of fun and will be sorely missed by everyone.

“I personally found Lewis to be an engaging, pleasant pupil who was always happy to have a chat.

“This is a real tragedy and a terrible loss for Lewis’s whole family and for our school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lewis’s family at this tragic time.”

powerscourtplace: republic of irelandplace: northern ireland

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

