NI digital solutions company to create 220 jobs

A digital solutions company is set to create 220 jobs in a £20m (€22.1m) investment.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds welcomed the move by the Northern Ireland company Neueda, which is based in Belfast.

It develops software solutions for public, private sector and capital markets clients globally, and has experienced major growth in recent years, making it on to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list.

The 220 new jobs will include software engineers, digital transformation professionals and cloud solution experts, as well as increased sales capabilities.

Mrs Dodds described Neueda as a “Northern Ireland company to be proud of”.

“These jobs will contribute over £10m (€11m) in additional annual salaries to the local economy,” she said.

helped by our support, ongoing advice and its participation in our scaling programme, the company is announcing another large expansion taking its employment to over 450 Kevin Holland, Invest NI chief executive

“I would like to commend Neueda on taking further steps to grow its business in such challenging times and I wish it every success for the future.”

Neueda chief operating officer Paddy O’Hagan said the company’s vision is to significantly grow their customer base outside Northern Ireland.

“We hope to drive sales in the US, GB, mainland Europe and eventually into Asian markets where we see an abundance of opportunities for our services,” he said.

Invest NI chief executive Kevin Holland said his team started working with Neueda in 2012 when it had just nine employees.

“Now, helped by our support, ongoing advice and its participation in our scaling programme, the company is announcing another large expansion taking its employment to over 450,” he said.

“This latest expansion comes just three years after a £12 million investment in 2017, which we also supported, and I am confident Neueda will continue to grow further.”