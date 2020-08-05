24 potential Covid-19 breaches detected at licensed premises in a week

Picture: PA
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 18:57 PM
Rebecca Black, PA

Gardaí have detected 24 potential breaches of the coronavirus regulations by licensed premises in a week.

However, in a statement the force said officers have found widespread compliance to the rules amid the ongoing global pandemic.

Between Monday July 27 and Monday August 3, the Gardaí found potential breaches of the health regulations and/or licensing laws on 24 occasions.

In a statement the Gardaí said the majority of these cases continue to refer to no evidence of food being served or consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Since the commencement of Operation Navigation on July 3, officers have found the vast majority to be acting in compliance with licensing laws and public health regulations, with only 105 found to be in breach.

An Garda Siochana is asking that licensed premises and their customers continue to play their part in reducing the spread of Covid-19 and protect the community

John Twomey

The cumulative total for last week up to July 26 increased to 81 which is a weekly total of 24 new instances of premises found to be in breach up to August 3.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “We are continuing to see high levels of compliance by licensed premises to the Public Health Regulations and this was especially evident across the bank holiday weekend.

“However, there are still a minority of licensed premises that are failing to adhere to the regulations.

“An Garda Siochana is asking that licensed premises and their customers continue to play their part in reducing the spread of Covid-19 and protect the community.”

Covid committee warns another lockdown is 'unsustainable'

coronavirus

