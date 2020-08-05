July was 'cool and wet' with Kerry having its wettest July day for 80 years - Met Eireann

The lowest monthly rainfall total was at Roche's Point in Co. Cork. File photo.

Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 16:28 PM

The country had less than a week's worth of "mostly dry" days last month, according to Met Eireann's monthly report for July.

In a month that was dominated by cool and wet Atlantic weather, average rainfall in the country was above average at all weather stations with Valentia in Co. Kerry having its wettest July since 2009.

The forecaster said the Azores high brought some dry pleasant weather between the 9th and 11th and the 19th and 21st, but otherwise, there was rain or showers during the month.

The lowest monthly rainfall total was at Roche's Point in Co. Cork which saw of 73.2 mm of the wet stuff while Valentia had 214 mm, where they also saw the month's wettest day when 54.5 mm fell on Wednesday, July 29. 

The forecaster pointed out that this was the wettest July day at the Kerry station since 1940.

Along with Valentia Observatory, three other stations recorded rainfall above 200% for the month. 

These included Dunsany, Co. Meath, with 130.9 mm and Athenry, Co. Galway, with 174.3 mm when both stations recorded their wettest July for a decade.
Casement Aerodrome in Co. Dublin saw 114.4 mm of rain - its wettest July since 2007.

Sunshine

Everywhere saw below-average monthly sunshine totals with the lowest at Gurteen, Co Tipperary, where the sun shone for 92.7 hours last month. 

Cork Airport had the highest sunshine total for July with 163.8 hours, while the highest number of daily sunshine hours was 14.4 hours at Johnstown Castle in Co. Wexford on Sunday, July 19. 

However, Dublin Airport had its dullest July for 34 years with 104.2 hours.

Temperatures

Temperatures everywhere were below July's long-term average for the month with Ballyhaise in Co. Cavan seeing the country's biggest drop in its average July air temperature - down 1.8 degrees to 13.7 degrees. The smallest drop was 0.3 degrees at Cork Airport and at Dublin's Phoenix Park.

Nonetheless, Phoenix Park also had the month’s highest temperature on Thursday, July 16, with a temperature of 24.1 degrees. 

At the other end of the scale, Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon, recorded the month’s lowest air temperature on Monday, July 20, at 2.2 degrees, its lowest July minimum on record.

Winds

There were also gales reported on July 5 at both Mace Head, Co Galway and Malin Head, Co Donegal.

Mace Head had the highest monthly average wind speed of 13.6 knots (25.2km/h) while Ballyhaise had the lowest of 5.5 knots (10.2km/h).

