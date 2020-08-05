Covid-19 spread among young people highlighted in NPHET report

Health officials have expressed concern with the number of cases of Covid-19 among members of the public under 45.

In a letter to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said 73% of confirmed cases from the past 2 weeks have been in that age group.

The letter also highlighted a rise in cases among people aged 25-34.

In response to this latest data, NPHET recommended targeting younger people in public health messaging around Covid-19.

Jack Deacon from Spunout.ie, a youth information website, said this new approach would be a good idea.

Mr Deacon said: "It is hugely important that we get that message out there in a positive way.

"In that we can all encourage each other. If you are meeting up with a group of friends to make sure that everyone is social distancing and that it's outside.

"If you are going into a shop that you wear a facemask, encouraging everyone and not pointing and saying: 'You're not doing that'."

Earlier this week, Acting Chief Medical Officer from the Department of Health Dr Ronan Glynn said encouragement and not blame is the best approach.

Dr Glynn said: "The vast majority of young people in Ireland have followed public health advice and have made very significant sacrifices to protect themselves and others.

"People of all ages will occasionally slip up as they learn to live safely with this virus.

"We should not seek to attribute blame, but rather continue to encourage one another to build on and sustain the great efforts that we have all made to date."

The same report from NPHET drew focus to the number of cases spreading in Ireland as a result of clusters in workplaces such as meat plants s well as among exposed groups like Travellers or else residents of Direct Provision centres.