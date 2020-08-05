Covid-19 spread among young people highlighted in NPHET report

Covid-19 spread among young people highlighted in NPHET report

The letter highlighted a rise in cases among people aged 25-34. Picture: iStock

Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 16:16 PM
Digital Desk staff

Health officials have expressed concern with the number of cases of Covid-19 among members of the public under 45.

In a letter to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said 73% of confirmed cases from the past 2 weeks have been in that age group.

The letter also highlighted a rise in cases among people aged 25-34.

In response to this latest data, NPHET  recommended targeting younger people in public health messaging around Covid-19. 

Jack Deacon from Spunout.ie, a youth information website, said this new approach would be a good idea. 

Mr Deacon said: "It is hugely important that we get that message out there in a positive way. 

"In that we can all encourage each other. If you are meeting up with a group of friends to make sure that everyone is social distancing and that it's outside. 

"If you are going into a shop that you wear a facemask, encouraging everyone and not pointing and saying: 'You're not doing that'."

Earlier this week, Acting Chief Medical Officer from the Department of Health Dr Ronan Glynn said encouragement and not blame is the best approach.

Dr Glynn said: "The vast majority of young people in Ireland have followed public health advice and have made very significant sacrifices to protect themselves and others.

"People of all ages will occasionally slip up as they learn to live safely with this virus. 

"We should not seek to attribute blame, but rather continue to encourage one another to build on and sustain the great efforts that we have all made to date."

The same report from NPHET drew focus to the number of cases spreading in Ireland as a result of clusters in workplaces such as meat plants s well as among exposed groups like Travellers or else residents of Direct Provision centres. 

Read More

NPHET advice centred on 'concerning' number of Covid-19 clusters

More in this section

Summer weather July 8th 2020 July was 'cool and wet' with Kerry having its wettest July day for 80 years - Met Eireann
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Oireachtas Covid committee warns another lockdown is 'unsustainable'
Coronavirus - Fri Jul 24, 2020 Government accused of 'eroding statutory redundancy rights'
covid-19irelandyoung people

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices