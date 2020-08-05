Covid-19 test and trace system faces 'severe stress tests' in Ireland

The current Covid-19 testing and tracing system is facing 'severe stress tests' in the coming months.

This is according to An Oireachtas Committee after it called for changes to be made to the system to make it more efficient.

As part of 22 recommendations in its Interim Testing and Tracing Report, the committee said that anyone arriving into the country should have their temperature checked.

The committee also wants the quarantine for people entering the State to be monitored more closely.

App Data Transparency

A total of €208m has been allocated for testing and tracing with €84m already spent by the third of July.

This results in an average cost of €98 per test.

The committee is advising a reduced cost in face masks and flu vaccines, and it would also like to see the analysis of the Covid tracker app made public.

Meanwhile, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is concerned about Covid-19 clusters emerging in direct provision centres, in meat plants and among Travellers.

In its latest advice to the Government published today raised fresh issues about the spread of coronavirus in Ireland.

This advice informed the Government's decision to hold back on Phase 4 of Ireland's lockdown exit.

This is the second time the decision has been postponed which has attracted huge criticism from publicans.