Covid-19: No deaths and 45 confirmed new cases in Ireland 

This follows the confirmation of 46 new cases yesterday by health authorities in Ireland.

Earlier today the Department of Health in Northern Ireland confirmed no deaths from the disease for the twenty-second day in a row.

Health authorities in Ireland also confirmed there were no further deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland today.

A breakdown of the data released by the HSPC shows:

35 are men and 10 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties.

The latest Covid-19 figures come as the Government is expected to confirm whether pubs will be able to reopen next week.

The cabinet is considering public health advice submitted yesterday by National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

A decision is also expected on whether to allow more people to attend GAA matches in future while the government's greenlist for travel is also being reviewed.

It is expected that Malta and Cyprus will be removed.

Meanwhile, the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is down 12,300 this week with 11,200 people closing their claim.

According to the Department of Social Protection, 274,600 people are receiving the payment.

Overall, numbers of dropped 54% since its peak on May 5.

Total amount paid under PUP now exceeds €3bn.