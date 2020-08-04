Northern Ireland records no new Covid-19 deaths for 3 weeks in a row

Northern Ireland has again recorded no new deaths today from the coronavirus.

This is the twenty-second day the North has recorded no Covid-19 related fatalities.

8 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded though.

The Department of Health in the North said there are now 5,996 cases of Covid-19.

The total number of deaths remains at 556 according to official figures.

The latest figures follow the discovery of over 40 cases at the weekend.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann wants Stormont to review the enforcement of wearing facemasks. . Picture: PA

Health Minister Robin Swann wants the "mixed messaging" on facemasks to end and the mandatory requirements of wearing one enforced.

The Stormont Executive is reviewing the matter later in August but Mr Swann wants this brought forward.

Last week Northern Ireland also launched its own Covid-19 contact tracing app-the first of its kind launched in the UK.