Northern Ireland records no new Covid-19 deaths for 3 weeks in a row

Northern Ireland records no new Covid-19 deaths for 3 weeks in a row
No new Covid-19 deaths were recorded again today. Picture: PA
Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 15:34 PM
Digital Desk staff, Press Association

Northern Ireland has again recorded no new deaths today from the coronavirus. 

This is the twenty-second day the North has recorded no Covid-19 related fatalities.

8 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded though. 

The Department of Health in the North said there are now 5,996 cases of Covid-19. 

The total number of deaths remains at 556 according to official figures. 

The latest figures follow the discovery of over 40 cases at the weekend. 

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann wants Stormont to review the enforcement of wearing facemasks. . Picture: PA
Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann wants Stormont to review the enforcement of wearing facemasks. . Picture: PA

Health Minister Robin Swann wants the "mixed messaging" on facemasks to end and the mandatory requirements of wearing one enforced. 

The Stormont Executive is reviewing the matter later in August but Mr Swann wants this brought forward. 

Last week Northern Ireland also launched its own Covid-19 contact tracing app-the first of its kind launched in the UK. 

Read More

Children in Direct Provision have had to use a parent's phone to stay in touch with teachers

More in this section

revengepornwomanAug2020.jpg Petition for revenge porn to be made illegal receives 11,000 signatures
Garda stock Criticism of €800,000 in public holiday allowances for staff in Garda HQ
Unpaid elderly carers New report highlights abuse of carer's allowance
#covid-19northern

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices