51 GPs received over €500k last year treating medical card patients

GPs were paid nearly over €589m for treating medical card patients last year.

Fifty-one doctors received over €500,000 each.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal over 2,900 GPs across Ireland were paid a total of €589.2m under the medical-card scheme last year.

This includes practice-support payments they received from the Health Service Executive.

Four Dublin-based GPs got more than €690,000 euro each.

Dr Austin O'Carroll, a Dublin city GP, got €974,000, including practice support.

Dr O'Carroll says that the figure is not an accurate reflection of how much he got.

"That is the figure for my whole practice," he explained.

He added that the practice has over 2,500 patients and also runs homeless services.

"Altogether, I have over 12 GPs working for me as well as other nursing and administrative staff."

Over 190 GPs got more than €400,000, and the average payment to a doctor was €200,000.

Separately, dentists were paid €56m in medical card payments last year, and pharmacies got nearly €400m.