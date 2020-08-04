John Hume: 'True peacemaker' to be laid to rest in native Derry

Preparations are under way in Derry for tomorrow's funeral of Nobel Peace laureate and former SDLP leader John Hume, who died yesterday aged 83.

Tributes have been paid by world leaders past and present, for the role he played in the North's peace process and civil rights movement.

His remains will be taken from Moville in Donegal to the Cathedral of Saint Eugene in Derry, arriving at 8:30 this evening, with mass tomorrow at 11.30am.

Social distancing rules will apply and the service will be televised on RTÉ One and on RTÉ News Now.

Among those paying tributes were members of both communities in the North, as well as other leading political figures from the Republic, the UK and the United States.

“John Hume was a great hero and a true peacemaker," Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

“For over four decades, he was a passionate advocate for a generous, outward-looking and all-encompassing concept of nationalism and republicanism. For him the purpose of politics was to bring people together, not split them apart.

“During the darkest days of paramilitary terrorism and sectarian strife, he kept hope alive. And with patience, resilience and unswerving commitment, he triumphed and delivered a victory for peace," Mr Martin said.