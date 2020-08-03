John Hume: Taoiseach pays tribute to 'hero' of the peace process

“John Hume was a great hero and a true peacemaker," Mr Martin said.

"Throughout his long life he exhibited not just courage, but also fortitude, creativity and an utter conviction that democracy and human rights must define any modern society.

“For over four decades, he was a passionate advocate for a generous, outward-looking and all-encompassing concept of nationalism and republicanism. For him the purpose of politics was to bring people together, not split them apart.

“During the darkest days of paramilitary terrorism and sectarian strife, he kept hope alive. And with patience, resilience and unswerving commitment, he triumphed and delivered a victory for peace.

“While the 1998 Good Friday Agreement was the product of many people’s work, can anyone really claim that it would have happened without John Hume? He didn’t just talk about peace, he worked unstintingly for peace, at times in the face of the most virulent criticism and risk to his life. He knew that to be a peacemaker on this island meant being a risk-taker.

The Taoiseach also expressed his sympathy to Mr Hume's family.

Former Taoiseach John Bruton described him as a "pivotal figure" in the peace process - and in Irish history.

"He reframed the problem from being one about who held sovereignty over land, to being one about people, and how they related to one another," Mr Bruton said.

"Thus reframed, the issue became one to which violence and coercion became completely irrelevant. This was the intellectual basis of the peace process.

"The issue was no longer one about winning or losing, but about sharing or choosing not to share.

"In practical terms, he won the argument. That is why we have peace today."

Read More Man who dreamed of Irish unity laid groundwork for peace deal

Former Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble, who was jointly awarded the Nobel peace prize along with Mr Hume, paid tribute.

“Right from outset of the Troubles, John was urging people to seek their objectives peacefully and was constantly critical of those who did not realise the importance of peace,” he said.

He recalled an incident after the Nobel prize ceremony in Oslo when the hotel the SDLP and UUP were staying in suggested they relaxed in two separate rooms.

“We didn’t do that, we relaxed and in some sense celebrated the occasion jointly, and that for me spelt out the principle for how we were going to proceed in the years after that,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was in Number 10 when the Good Friday Agreement was signed, praised John Hume’s “epic” contribution to the peace process.

He said: “John Hume was a political titan; a visionary who refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past.

“His contribution to peace in Northern Ireland was epic and he will rightly be remembered for it. He was insistent it was possible, tireless in pursuit of it and endlessly creative in seeking ways of making it happen.