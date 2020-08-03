Here's a selection of the many tributes paid to John Hume on Twitter today

Tributes to former SDLP leader John Hume have continued since the announcement of his death this morning after a long and challenging illness.

Across the world European, American, British and Irish leaders have hailed Mr Hume's contribution to the Good Friday Agreement.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner also received tributes from former leaders and participants in the peace process as well as thousands of tributes from members of the public.

Here's a selection.

Political leaders in Ireland

It is impossible to properly express the scale and significance of John Hume’s life. He was one of the towering figures of Irish public life of the last century. His vision and tenacity saved this country. We owe him and his wife Pat so much. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 3, 2020

Today, we mourn the passing of one of Ireland’s greatest ever sons. He ranks alongside O’Connell and Parnell in the pantheon of Ireland’s great leaders. He was a patriot, a peacemaker, a democrat, and a great great Derryman. RIP John Hume. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) August 3, 2020

John Hume has died. Ireland, all of us, should bow our heads in respect & thanks. What an extraordinary man, peacemaker, politican, leader, civil rights campaigner, family man, Derryman, inspiration. May he rest peacefully & his legacy live on. Sincere sympathy with Pat & family. pic.twitter.com/XZlYg4zHap — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) August 3, 2020

Saddened to hear of the death of John Hume. A huge political figure in our society for many decades. A leader who took risks that ultimately helped bring about peace. He will be sadly missed. My thoughts are with Pat and his family circle and with his @SDLPlive family. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) August 3, 2020

John Hume was a towering figure, a national icon. I am so sorry to learn of his death. Deepest condolences to his wife Pat, to his children and wider family, friends and colleagues in @SDLPlive



"Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.



"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis." — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) August 3, 2020

Derry, and the whole island, is in mourning today following the passing of our friend, leader and greatest peacemaker.



We can never repay all that John did for us but we can live the values that meant so much to him. We shall overcome. pic.twitter.com/GXpcNnu5AW — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) August 3, 2020

Sincere condolences to Pat & the wider Hume family. A giant in Irish nationalism, John left his unique mark in the House of Commons, Brussels & Washington. In our darkest days he recognised that violence was the wrong path & worked steadfastly to promote democratic politics. pic.twitter.com/Ctkdfxa4Au — Arlene Foster #We’llMeetAgain (@DUPleader) August 3, 2020

"John Hume, through his words, his astute diplomacy and willingness to listen... transformed and remodeled politics in Ireland and the search for peace, with personal bravery and leadership."



Statement from President Higgins on the death of John Hume: https://t.co/4aTQb09PeT — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 3, 2020

Church leaders

Today we are remembering a paragon of peace, a giant of a statesman whose legacy of unstinting service to the Common Good is internationally acclaimed. Rest in peace #JohnHume pic.twitter.com/jUamFVYW8K — Eamon Martin (@ArchbishopEamon) August 3, 2020

Connor news: Archbishop of Armagh pays tribute to John Hume: The Most Rev John McDowell, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, has paid tribute to Nobel Peace Prize winner and politician John Hume, who died today (August 3). The post… https://t.co/ls7sASfjca — Church of Ireland (@churchofireland) August 3, 2020

British politicians

John Hume was quite simply a political giant. He stood proudly in the tradition that was totally opposed to violence and committed to pursuing his objectives by exclusively peaceful and democratic means. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 3, 2020

“John Hume was a political titan; a visionary who refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past. His contribution to peace in Northern Ireland was epic and he will rightly be remembered for it."



Read Tony Blair's tribute to John Humehttps://t.co/ejMvfGVjuZ — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) August 3, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Hume, a key architect of the Hume-Adams accord, which led to the Good Friday Agreement.



My solidarity to his friends and family. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 3, 2020

So sad to hear of John Hume’s death. Especially sad that he passes so soon after Seamus Mallon. Hume was an irrepressible optimist whose optimism turned out to be justified. But he also knew that alongside hope of a better future there had to be hard graft to make it happen. RIP — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) August 3, 2020

It is deeply saddening to hear of the death of John Hume.



Life across the island of Ireland is peaceful and more prosperous today because of his courage, vision and determination.



He guided away from violence and towards justice, tolerance and democracy. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 3, 2020

Very sad news. He led a life that made a difference and leaves a legacy that will live on. RIP John Hume https://t.co/9ubd7tM2Pe — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 3, 2020

European politicians and public figures

Europe has lost a great champion of peace.



John Hume dedicated his life to promoting tolerance, civil rights and social justice. His loss is felt by all who share in this struggle, in Northern Ireland, Ireland and across the world.



Rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/pw9ILKAUZ5 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 3, 2020

Thank you, John Hume. Respect.



Rest in Peace. https://t.co/BujEj9AxDf — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) August 3, 2020

John Hume saw that lasting peace could only be built through empathy, tolerance, and democracy. He was a member of our Parliament for 25 years and his contribution to Europe will never be forgotten. The thoughts of the whole @Europarl_EN are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/3BidqBfeAU — David Sassoli (@EP_President) August 3, 2020

Across the Atlantic

Through his faith in principled compromise, and his ability to see his adversaries as human beings, John Hume helped forge the peace that has held to this day. My full statement on my friend's passing here: https://t.co/JZ42lwYWFR — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 3, 2020

Members of the public

There will be many great tributes paid to John Hume, a giant of a man, who passed away today. Amidst those, I also loved this sweet, small, human moment. https://t.co/SrYEaamGCp — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) August 3, 2020

When John Hume first got dementia, he would still go on long walks, you’d always see him along the Foyle. As it progressed, people would walk with him to make sure he was alright. A few people I know walked him home. John Hume looked after us, so Derry looked after him. RIP John. — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) August 3, 2020

Everyone is sharing their personal #JohnHume story so here’s mine. Many years ago I worked at a polling station in Derry during the elections. John came in to vote and presented his ID. As if there was a person in the country who didn’t know who he was — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) August 3, 2020

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.