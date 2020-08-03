Here's a selection of the many tributes paid to John Hume on Twitter today

Here's a selection of the many tributes paid to John Hume on Twitter today
John Hume was recognised by leaders from all over the world for his contribution to the peace process in Northern Ireland. File picture
Monday, August 03, 2020 - 21:04 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Tributes to former SDLP leader John Hume have continued since the announcement of his death this morning after a long and challenging illness. 

Across the world European, American, British and Irish leaders have hailed Mr Hume's contribution to the Good Friday Agreement. 

The Nobel Peace Prize winner also received tributes from former leaders and participants in the peace process as well as thousands of tributes from members of the public.

Here's a selection.

Political leaders in Ireland 

Church leaders 

British politicians

European politicians and public figures 

Across the Atlantic 

Members of the public 

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: John Hume, the greatest Irishman of his time

More in this section

TempleStreetChildrensHospital.jpg Monaghan girl in critical condition after accident
John Hume death Church and civic leaders pay tribute to John Hume
Henry Street15 Covid-19: Dr Glynn says encourage not shame others as 46 cases confirmed
#john hume

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices