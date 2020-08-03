46 cases and no new deaths from coronavirus in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed 46 new cases of coronavirus today in Ireland bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 26,208.

No new deaths were recorded from Covid-19 meaning the death total remains at 1,763.

The latest case numbers follow confirmation yesterday of 53 new cases of Covid-19.

Speaking about the number of new cases of Covid-19, Acting Chief Medical Officer from the Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn said young people should not be blamed but instead encouraged to observe the public health guidelines.

Dr Glynn said: "The vast majority of young people in Ireland have followed public health advice and have made very significant sacrifices to protect themselves and others.

People of all ages will occasionally slip up as they learn to live safely with this virus. We should not seek to attribute blame, but rather continue to encourage one another to build on and sustain the great efforts that we have all made to date.

“We continue to urge everyone to observe the safe behaviours that we recommend such as physical distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other."

Dr Glynn's comments come as reports of young people congregating in Kilkee Co Clare over the weekend drew widespread criticism.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported more than 200 cases in the past four days - which has seen the five-day average rise to 47.

Speaking earlier today about the increase in cases reported in Ireland, Professor Anthony Staines, an expert in public health systems from Dublin City University (DCU) said community transmission should be prioritised.

Professor Staines said: "The vast majority of cases in Ireland are nothing to do with foreign tourists. NPHET reported the last time I saw it that there were a total of 8 or 10 cases over the last two weeks associated with foreign travel.

"The majority of these cases are [...] or local spread. So bringing that under control has to be our absolute priority.

A further breakdown of the new cases in Ireland shows:

27 are men / 19 are women

85% are under 45 years of age

32 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

5 cases have been identified as community transmission

15 cases are located in Kildare, 8 in Laois, 7 in Clare, 5 in Offaly and the remaining 11 are spread across nine other counties.

The latest figures for the coronavirus pandemic in Ireland come as NPHET submits its advice today to the Government on the reopening of pubs next week.

A Cabinet meeting tomorrow will then discuss the proposals.

The forthcoming decision comes in the wake of warnings from the Vintners Federation of Ireland that a decision not to reopen pubs next week may result in some pubs never returning to business.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland said pubs have been closed for 140 days and that pubs are being blamed for the mistakes of the general public.

Padraig Cribben, CEO of the Vintners Federation of Ireland said: "Our members feel the Government is using the trade as a convenient ‘messaging tool’ to capture public attention.

"As the Taoiseach has stated on several occasions, keeping pubs shut is designed to send a strong message to the public about avoiding complacency.

"This approach is highly disrespectful to publicans, their families and the 25,000 staff anxiously waiting to find out if they have a job to go back to next Monday.

"Our message to the Taoiseach is simple: open the pubs and allow our members prove they can implement the reopening guidelines."