42% rise in claims against HSE since 2015, with half relating to clinical care

The number of claims taken against the HSE and HSE-funded services has increased by 42% over the past five years, new figures show.

The State Claims Agency (SCA), which manages personal injury and property damage claims taken by staff and members of the public, has seen a steady increase in the number of claims made against the health service and services funded by the HSE over the past five years.

Figures furnished in the Dáil show the agency was managing 7,104 claims against the HSE and HSE-funded services by June 30 this year, representing a 42% increase on the number of claims being managed in 2015 (5,007).

The figures include cases of clinical negligence and non-clinical or general claims relating to other hazards or damage to property across the health service and HSE-funded services, including acute and community services, national support services, disability services, and Section 38 services, such as voluntary acute hospitals.

The figures were captured by the National Incident Management System managed by the SCA, which collates data on adverse events, reportable or dangerous incidents, no harm incidents, near misses, and complaints.

Of the claims being taken against the HSE and its funded services, half related to clinical care (3,432), with exposure to physical hazards accounting for 20% or 1,420 claims, followed by psychological hazards at 15% or 1,069 claims, and behavioural hazards at 9% or 674 claims.

The remaining 509 or 7% of all claims related to exposure to chemical hazards (184), crashes or collisions (175), biological hazards (123), and property damage or loss (23).

Read More Man who died in Cork after getting into difficulty in river named as Bernard Geasley

The type of incident or hazard, which is classified based on an international standard and groups similar incidents together as high-level hazards, was not determined in four claims.

A further breakdown of the 7,104 claims being managed by the agency this year shows that more than half were at the litigation stage (3,931) and 5% or 346 claims had gone to trial.

By the end of June, the claims agency was investigating 1,730 claims and concluding 916 claims, while a small number (11) were under appeal.

In the first six months of this year the claims agency had resolved 941 claims against the HSE. Last year saw the highest number of HSE claims resolved at 1,595, which accounted for one in five of all claims against the health service last year.

The claims agency operates as part of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which deals with claims against other state authorities in addition to the health service.

Last year the NTMA had 11,580 active claims and outstanding financial liabilities in the order of €3.6 billion, which have doubled since 2015.

Almost three in ten of all claims against the state related to clinical care and accounted for €2.7 billion or 75% of all outstanding liabilities.

The cost of managing cases has also increased from €271 million in 2015 to €470 million in 2019.

The figures come as the government plans to introduce mandatory open disclosure of incidents under the Patient Safety Bill drafted in December last year, which has yet to be enacted.

The Bill will mean that patient safety incidents must be notified to relevant authorities including the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), Chief Inspector of Social Services, and the Mental Health Commission.

In response to a parliamentary question on the new legislation, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last week committed to progressing the legislation as outlined in the new Programme for Government.

Mandatory open disclosure, he said, would ensure that patients and their families receive “appropriate timely information” in relation to any incident relating to their care.

“Creating a culture of open disclosure and learning from the things that go wrong is the bedrock of making services safer,” Minister Donnelly said.

Under the Patient Safety Bill private hospitals will also be monitored and inspected by HIQA.