Government delaying public spending oversight - Sinn Féin

Government delaying public spending oversight - Sinn Féin

Chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Brian Stanley of Sinn Féin

Monday, August 03, 2020 - 15:44 PM
Aoife Moore

Sinn Féin has accused the government of delaying oversight into public spending.

Brian Stanley, the new Chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has expressed disappointment at the three Government parties for delaying the first meeting of the PAC.

The Committee has not met since January and was supposed to meet on August 6 to set out its work programme for the next term but the meeting will now not go ahead after the Government "ignored several deadlines" for submitting their membership list.

The statement comes just weeks after a Dáil Business committee meeting descended into "chaos" after the government was accused of stymying democracy for similar reasons.

Sinn Féin says the establishment of "essential" Oireachtas Committees is being prevented by the government, which continues to defer major decisions relating to how the committees are set up. The committee has been deemed a matter of priority because of responsibilities around public finances during the Coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

Mr Stanley described the move as "another sign of the chaos" within the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party government.

"The Public Accounts Committee has a very important role to play in the 33rd Dáil and a number of parties have delayed it from getting on with its job," he said.

Read More

John Hume: Taoiseach pays tribute to 'hero' of the peace process
 

"There was a deadline set for all parties to have their membership list submitted by Wednesday July 29 at noon and the Government failed to meet the deadline. This was raised at the Dáil Reform committee and an extension was agreed for close of business Wednesday evening. Again, this deadline was missed by the Government coalition.

"The Government then chose to submit its nominations very late Thursday night giving no time for a motion to come before the Dáil. Now this can't be done until the Dáil resumes in September."

He said it is unacceptable that "some parties can obstruct the work of the PAC due to the fact that they can't get their act together".

"This follows a delay in the appointment of Chairpersons to Oireachtas Committees and a delay in the establishment of the Houses of Oireachtas Commission. I am appealing to all parties to stop frustrating the process and to cooperate to ensure the Committee can do its job."

Mr Stanley said that as chair of the PAC, at its next meeting he will also be bringing forward recommendations by the Dáil Reform Committee to have the remit of PAC expanded to empower the committee to follow taxpayers’ money "wherever it is spent and whenever the need arises".

Read More

Two dead, one injured as car goes into river in Co Cork

More in this section

John Hume death Gerry Adams pays tribute to John Hume as a ‘giant in Irish politics’
WeatherCorkPedestrian.jpg Yellow rain warning issued in the west and north-west
Beer In Amsterdam Publicans claim they are being used as 'messaging tool' by government
sinn féinpacdail#government formation

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices