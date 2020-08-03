In his own words: John Hume's most famous quotes

Former SDLP leader and Nobel peace prize winner John Hume has died aged 83.

Here are some of his most memorable quotes.

– “I never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping people.”

– “When people are divided, the only solution is agreement.”

– “I grew up in Derry, of course, and it was… Derry was the worst example of Northern Ireland’s discrimination.”

– “They believed that Britain was in Ireland defending their own interests, therefore the Irish had the right to use violence to put them out. My argument was that that type of thinking was out of date.”

– “Ireland is not a romantic dream; it is not a flag; it is 4.5 million people divided into two powerful traditions. The solution will be found not on the basis of victory for either, but on the basis of agreement and a partnership between both. The real division of Ireland is not a line drawn on the map, but in the minds and hearts of its people.”

– “I want to see Ireland as an example to men and women everywhere of what can be achieved by living for ideals, rather than fighting for them, and by viewing each and every person as worthy of respect and honour. I want to see an Ireland of partnership where we wage war on want and poverty, where we reach out to the marginalised and dispossessed, where we build together a future that can be as great as our dreams allow.”