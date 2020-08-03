‘Ireland’s Greatest’ John Hume: From teacher to Nobel Peace Prize winner

John Hume is born in Derry. He is educated at St Columb’s College and St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, before going on to become a teacher.
Hume emerges as one of the leading members of the civil rights movement as the Derry Citizens’ Action Committee (DCAC) stage a number of marches, advocating strictly peaceful demonstrations.
Hume’s political career begins when he is elected at the age of 32 as an independent nationalist MP at Stormont.
Hume becomes a founding member of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).
Hume becomes leader of the SDLP.
Hume becomes directly involved in secret talks between the UK government and Sinn Féin.
Hume is elected to Westminster for the new Foyle constituency.
The Anglo-Irish Agreement is signed.
Hume begins a series of contacts with Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, which was to prove crucial in developing the peace process.
The IRA announced the renewal of its 1994 ceasefire. Multi-party talks begin at which Hume and the SDLP play a significant role as the then second biggest party behind the UUP.
Parties sign the Good Friday Agreement and a powersharing government is formed at Stormont. Hume wins the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with UUP leader David Trimble.
Hume retires from politics due to ill-health.
Hume is voted as “Ireland’s Greatest” in a public poll by RTÉ.
Pope Benedict XVI names him a Knight Commander of the Papal Order of St Gregory the Great.
Hume is too ill to attend a ceremony at Queen’s University in Belfast to mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. 2020: He dies aged 83.