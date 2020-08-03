Fears of reopening delay as 53 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Fifty-three more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, prompting speculation that the final phase of reopening the country may be delayed again.

The five-day average has now risen from 44 to 47 cases. However, no more coronavirus-related deaths were announced and the source of transmission of more than 90% of the new cases is known.

Of the new cases, 80% are under 45 years of age and 45 cases are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case. Only four cases have been spread through community transmission.

Dublin has the most new cases at 25, followed by Laois with 19, and six in Kildare.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “The source of transmission for over 90% of cases reported today has been identified. This is a positive development in light of the number of cases reported over the past few days.

“However, our five-day average for cases reported is now 47. We all need to continue to adopt a prevention mindset and continue making good choices to protect ourselves and others while trying to live safely with Covid-19."

The Government is due to move to phase four — the final phase — of reopening the country on August 10. However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has refused to commit to reopening pubs next week.

The minister said that protecting public health and keeping the reopening of schools on track is a priority.

Funding

Meanwhile, 106 towns and villages are to benefit immediately from €2.8m in funding to help communities adapt to a world changed by Covid-19.

Street furniture; widening of walkways and footpaths; adapting community spaces for socially-distanced use; outdoor cinema screens and marquees to facilitate ‘all-weather’ community events are some of the items to be funded.

A total of €140,000 will fund projects in Cork city and county.

Announcing the funding, Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys said: “It is vitally important that we increase footfall in rural towns and villages by supporting them to adapt to this ‘new normal’ as a result of Covid-19.

"This funding will benefit communities by altering the streetscapes so that people can shop, work, and socialise safely."

Meanwhile, random Covid-19 testing is to begin at airports because the "international situation is becoming more volatile," Health Minister Mr Donnelly announced on Sunday.

The decision was broadly welcomed by Labour’s transport spokesperson Duncan Smith, who said that the testing regime should be further broadened to specifically target those travelling from high-risk countries.