Covid-19: No deaths and 53 new cases confirmed in Ireland 

There have been a further 53 cases of coronavirus in Ireland reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 26,162.

The HSPC recorded no new deaths from the coronavirus today in Ireland meaning the total number of deaths in Ireland remains at 1,763 since the outbreak began.

80% of the new cases were confirmed among people younger than 45 years of age.

25 of the 53 new cases confirmed were located in Dublin with 4 cases identified with community transmission.

A further breakdown of the data provided by the HPSC shows:

27 are men and 26 are women

80% are under 45 years of age

45 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

25 cases are located in Dublin, 19 in Laois, 6 in Kildare and the remaining 3 are spread across two other counties.

Acting Chief Medical Officer from the Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn said he is pleased health authorities were able to source the latest Covid-19 infections but appealed again to the public to "stay the course" and observe public health guidelines.

Dr Glynn said: "The source of transmission for over 90% of cases reported today has been identified.

This is a positive development in light of the number of cases reported over the past few days.

“However, our five day average for cases reported is now 47.

"We all need to continue to adopt a prevention mindset and continue making good choices to protect ourselves and others while trying to live safely with Covid-19.

“People are still susceptible, this virus has not changed. We know how to break the chains of transmission.

"Let’s stay the course by physically distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.”

The Acting Chief Medical Officer reminded the public to wear face coverings when required. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Dublin

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said there are 80 active cases of Covid-19 in Ireland which are making public health officials "nervous".

The country is experiencing an average of 44 cases per day currently and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there is community transmission active in five counties.

Mr Donnelly said: "There are approximately 500 live cases and 80 of these, approximately 80 of these, are from community transmission.

We know where 80% is, but it's this one in five that has public health officials nervous.

"There is no question that over the last five days the number of cases has gone up.

"It was going up week on week through the end of June and start of July."

Covid-19 testing at airports was also announced today by the Health Minister.

Mr Donnelly said the growing number of cases worldwide had led to the decision with "the international situation is becoming more volatile."

The Wicklow TD said: "We're introducing random testing at the airports and an increased public health presence and we're examining other options as well for further restrictions on non-essential travel."

Mr Donelly also refused today to commit to reopening pubs next week.

The Minister said he "did not want to make any comment" on the reopening until he had received advice from public health officials and the Government's key focus is reopening schools in September.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will submit its advice on phase four to the Government tomorrow

Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss proposals on the reopening of pubs on August 10.