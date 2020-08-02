Motorcyclist dies in Wexford road accident

A motorcyclist has died in a traffic accident in Co. Wexford this morning.

The single-vehicle accident happened at around 7.15am this morning at the Frankfort Roundabout, near Camolin.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem.

Nobody else was reported injured.

The road was closed for a time for a forensic examination but has since re-opened.

Gardaí at Gorey are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, especially for any road users with dash-cam footage who were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.