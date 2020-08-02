HSE: Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms can still call GP immediately over bank holiday

The Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, has said the trend of new coronavirus cases is "clearly concerning".

A further 45 new cases were reported yesterday, with the average over the last five days now 44.

Dr Glynn is urging people to make every effort to keep people safe this bank holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, general practitioners are reminding the public that they can still organise a Covid-19 test even though it is a bank holiday.

Dr Ray Walley from the HSE's GP Advisory Committee said anyone who has symptoms must isolate first.

Dr Walley said: "You are potentially symptomatic, you're infectious, and then you infect quite a number of people so the message has to be when you feel you're sick you need to isolate immediately.

"You also need to immediately call your General Practitioner, being a bank holiday weekend there is no need to delay on that because the out-of-hours GP service will deal with you."