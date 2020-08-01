Coastguard services scrambled as two kayaking brothers hit by swell off West Cork

One of two brothers who got into difficulty while kayaking off West Cork has been taken to hospital with a head injury.

The young adult brothers were kayaking in separate kayaks off Dunworley Head when a heavy swell caught them and pushed them to the base of cliffs.

One of the brothers sustained a head injury.

Poor mobile phone signal meant their position could not immediately be pinpointed when the alarm was raised about 12.30pm. Courtmacsheery lifeboat and Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 both responded, as did the Seven Heads Coast Guard unit.

The brothers managed to get to the top of the cliff, where they were met by Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115. The injured brother was taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for treatment and arrived there at 2.08pm; the other was taken by the Coastguard unit to safety and left the area himself.

It is understood the two are from the Cork area.

The operation was coordinated by the Valentina Coastguard. Dunworley Bay is about three and a half miles east of Clonakilty. It lies on the western side of Seven Heads, the peninsula that divides Clonakilty and Courtmacsherry Bays.

Meanwhile, also in West Cork today, Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance responded to a call for aid in Baltimore, where paramedics treated an injured jet skier.

The @ICRROfficial helicopter has landed on #Baltimore pier in West #Cork where paramedics are treating an injured jet skier pic.twitter.com/Tz55tBtdaH — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) August 1, 2020