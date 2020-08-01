Coastguard services scrambled as two kayaking brothers hit by swell off West Cork

The young adult brothers were kayaking off Dunworley Head when a heavy swell caught them and pushed them to the base of cliffs.
Coastguard services scrambled as two kayaking brothers hit by swell off West Cork
Rescue 115 helicopter. File image
Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 16:47 PM
Jill O’Sullivan

One of two brothers who got into difficulty while kayaking off West Cork has been taken to hospital with a head injury.

The young adult brothers were kayaking in separate kayaks off Dunworley Head when a heavy swell caught them and pushed them to the base of cliffs.

One of the brothers sustained a head injury.

Poor mobile phone signal meant their position could not immediately be pinpointed when the alarm was raised about 12.30pm. Courtmacsheery lifeboat and Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 both responded, as did the Seven Heads Coast Guard unit.

The brothers managed to get to the top of the cliff, where they were met by Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115. The injured brother was taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for treatment and arrived there at 2.08pm; the other was taken by the Coastguard unit to safety and left the area himself.

It is understood the two are from the Cork area.

The operation was coordinated by the Valentina Coastguard. Dunworley Bay is about three and a half miles east of Clonakilty. It lies on the western side of Seven Heads, the peninsula that divides Clonakilty and Courtmacsherry Bays.

Meanwhile, also in West Cork today, Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance responded to a call for aid in Baltimore, where paramedics treated an injured jet skier.

Read More

Catherine Martin stands by advisor after 1990s drug-dealing conviction revealed

More in this section

010%20Cabinet Catherine Martin stands by advisor after 1990s drug-dealing conviction revealed
St%20Patricks%20Festival%20launch%20013 Calls for social media firms 'to wake up and take action' after online abuse of SF Senator
Naas_General_Hospital.jpg Gardaí make arrest in connection with man's death in Kildare

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices