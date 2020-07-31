Investigation into discovery of man's body in Cork city

Gardai are investigating after the body of a man, understood to have been using homeless services, was found in Cork City centre.

It comes as the first regional quarterly reports for this year show that between January and March this year 28 people could not be placed in the South West due to insufficient capacity, while the next steps for almost half of those who left emergency accommodation in the same period was categorised as "unknown".

Gardaí said they are investigating the sudden death of the man, aged in his 30s, and which occurred at John Horgan Quay in Cork at around 8am on Thursday. A file will now be prepared for the Coroner and one possibility being explored is that he suffered some sort of cardiac episode.

It comes after five deaths were recently confirmed among people using homeless services in Dublin, although the Dublin Region Homeless Executive said a man whose body was found in a carpark on Drury St in the capital this week was not known to them.

The national quarterly report was published at the start of June but the regional report for the South West, covering Cork and Kerry, shows that while 1,901 placements of emergency accommodation were offered in the area in the first three months of this year, 28 people in that period did not receive a placement because of insufficient capacity, with sleeping bags provided.

In the same period, 371 people left emergency accommodation, but while 139 moved into new or independent accommodation and 44 moved in with family or friends, for 173 people the next step was categorised as unknown.

Homeless accommodation

In the South West the number of people who had been continuously in homeless accommodation for more than six months stood at 201, with another 68 cumulatively homeless for more than six months over the previous year.

The Dublin quarterly report shows the same issue but on a different scale.

There was a slight increase in the number of people engaging with the rough sleeping team in the capital, and on the last day in March, 3,117 people - or 72% of all those accessing emergency accommodation in the first quarter of 2020 - had been in emergency accommodation for six months or more and are considered to be experiencing long-term homelessness.

A total of 698 individuals engaged with the rough sleeping team in this quarter, a slight increase of 29 on the previous quarter.

"While there is still a significant number of individuals accommodated in PEAs (Private Emergency Accommodation), work is ongoing to end the use of commercial hotels as a form of emergency accommodation and to ensure homeless individuals are accommodated in suitable accommodation designated for homeless services," it said.

Overall the number of adults accessing emergency accommodation during Q1 in Dublin was 6,488, an increase of 466 people on the previous quarter, although there was a slight decrease in the average number of placements into emergency accommodation per night.

The last Winter Rough Sleeper Count in Dublin, at 90, is the lowest number for a Winter count since 2012.