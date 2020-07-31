Greens suspend speaking rights of two TDs who failed to support Govt bill

However, the ban will actually only cover two weeks of Dáil time.
Greens suspend speaking rights of two TDs who failed to support Govt bill
Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan was sanctioned for failing to vote with the Government on a housing bill yesterday. Photo: Collins
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 08:59 AM
digital desk

The Green Party has sanctioned two of its TDs, including a Minister of State, for failing to support the government in the Dáil.

They have had speaking time removed from them for two months.

However, the ban will actually only cover two weeks of Dáil time.

Junior Minister Joe O'Brien and TD Neasa Hourigan were sanctioned for failing to vote with the Government on a housing bill yesterday.

Ms Hourigan voted against the Government's bill five times while Joe O'Brien abstained on the final vote. Both cited concerns with how strong the bill is and what its impact will be on renters.

This morning, the party handed down a two-month speaking ban for both which will start immediately.

It means the two TDs will only be banned from speaking in the Dáil for two weeks when it returns in September.

Party sources said they did not believe their actions were a first-time hanging offence, but that it would be let known that any further breaking of the party whip will be punished more severely.

Green Party's O'Brien unlikely to be sacked after abstaining on bill vote

