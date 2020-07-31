Tusla get 910 referrals in four months from adults who were abused as children

Tusla said the number of retrospective abuse cases who have not been allocated a social worker is at its lowest in a year.
Tusla get 910 referrals in four months from adults who were abused as children

In April, Tusla was dealing with a total of 1,481 retrospective abuse cases.

Friday, July 31, 2020 - 06:42 AM
digital desk

More than 900 adults who were abused as children were referred to Tusla in the first four months of this year.

New figures show 38% of all 'retrospective abuse' cases have not been allocated a social worker by the agency.

Retrospective abuse is a term that refers to abuse an adult experienced as a child.

The figures show the Child and Family Agency got 176 of these referrals in April, bringing the total in the first four months of the year to 910.

In April, Tusla was dealing with a total of 1,481 retrospective abuse cases.

917 of these had been allocated a social worker, but 564 had not, including 56 'high priority' cases.

Of the unallocated cases, the highest amount was in Waterford and Wexford, at 149.

Tusla said the number of retrospective abuse cases who have not been allocated a social worker is at its lowest in a year.

Read More

Gardaí are investigating a number of human trafficking cases 

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Failte Ireland has published guidelines for the reopening of cafes, restaurants and other businesses END 'Time for the Govt to step in' and take over Bewley's, says conservation group
135Covid-19%20press_90604667 Health expert: We should ask people to 'stay where you are' this bank holiday
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Ministers from Belfast and Dublin to meet to discuss Covid-19 and Brexit
child abuseabusetusla

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices