Locals object to Trinity plan for 350 student beds over 'raucous activities'

Plans to increase student housing at Trinity College in Dublin are facing opposition from local residents.

The university has lodged plans for 358 extra bed spaces for its student accommodation at Trinity Hall in Dartry.

Local residents have objected and claim to have problems with anti-social behaviour in the area.

There have been objections from people on Temple Road, Merton Road and Palmerston Road.

They include:

* Shouting and screaming

* Urinating in public

* Drinking in public

* Smashing glass bottles

* Walking in the middle of the road

* Littering

* Vomiting on public walkways towards Milltown Luas stop

The Temple Road residents also said that have had to install electric gates in their front gardens in order to stop students relieving themselves on the walk to the Luas stop.

Another 17 people living on the nearby Merton Road and Palmerston Road also cited the above concerns.

Students Union president Eoin Hand said affordable student accommodation is urgently needed.

Mr Hand said: "There's a proposal to increase the bed capacity up to 1,283, adding over 300 beds to the resident's area and the locals have complained saying the increase will cause more raucous activities during nights out.

"They claim that these Trinity students are going out at night and they are doing all sorts of awful things."

A TCD spokeswoman told collegetimes.com: “Dublin has suffered from an acute shortage of student accommodation for many years.

"This development will go some way to adding to the supply of necessary accommodation in Dublin and provide housing for students from every part of Ireland. This will, in turn, reduce pressure on other parts of the market.”