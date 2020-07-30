National Debenhams protest stood down for settlement talks

National Debenhams protest stood down for settlement talks
Debenhams protesters demonstrated at a session of Dáil Éireann at the Convention Centre in Co Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 10:38 AM
Ciarán Sunderland

Protesting former Debenham's workers have postponed this Saturday's planned national demonstration. 

Local actions and pickets will take place but the scheduled national protest for August 1 has now been put off to allow settlement talks. 

In a Facebook statement the demonstrating worker's announced the decision. 

"We have decided to postpone the national protest until Saturday 8 August to give time for talks to progress regarding a settlement for Debenhams workers. 

"This is at the request of the leadership of Mandate. Local actions and pickets will take place as usual instead this Saturday."

A similar announcement was made on Twitter.

Debenham's workers have been protesting for more than 100 days in an attempt to secure better redundancy packages. 

The Irish operation of Debenhams was placed into liquidation this spring and former staff claim the packages offered to them were unfair.

They are set to receive statutory redundancy payouts of two weeks of salary per year of service. Workers are demanding four weeks’ pay per service year.

Debenham's workers voted overwhelmingly to strike in response to the redundancy packages offered and have blocked stock from leaving the chain's stores and warehouses.

Liquidator KPMG intends to use proceeds of the liquidation of the Irish business’s assets to pay off key creditors, such as the Revenue Commissioners and other State bodies.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and junior Enterprise Minister Robert Troy are meeting the Debenham's workers today. 

Mr Martin has sharply criticised the treatment of the workers by Debenhams in the Dáil  in recent weeks.

Debenhams operated 11 stores in Ireland, four in Dublin, two in Cork and stores in Newbridge, Galway, Limerick, Tralee and Waterford.

In April the Department chain wrote to staff members informing them of their decision to make a liquidation application under the Companies Act 2014.

Prior to the Covid-19 crisis, the Debenhams chain was facing financial difficulties and plans were in train to close a number of UK stores.

Read More

BPFI head 'relatively optimistic' mortgage market will recover this year


More in this section

General Election Ireland 2020 Small parties accuse Sinn Féin of trying to 'gag' them in Dáil speaking rights row
Heathrow stock Two men held after flight diverted to Stansted Airport due to ‘security alert’
Children's Referendum Children waiting an average of 19 months for special needs assessments

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices