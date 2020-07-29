Northern Ireland Victims Commissioner to leave role

Northern Ireland Victims Commissioner to leave role
Commission for Victims and Survivors, Pension Arrangement launch
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 22:05 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

Northern Ireland Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson will not be reappointed when her term in office ends next month.

She has campaigned for payment of a pension to those most severely injured during the Troubles.

That was stalled following a Stormont dispute over whether former paramilitaries should be eligible.

The DUP and Sinn Féin are at loggerheads over the definition of a victim.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said the pension for the badly injured should be funded by Stormont.

Relatives of some victims of non conflict-related violence have said Northern Ireland should have a commission representing all victims of crime.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jul 29, 2020 Fianna Fáil parliamentary party hears fresh criticism of Government
EOHDebenhams01 Taoiseach and Enterprise Minister to meet with former Debenhams workers
Beer In Amsterdam Gardaí found 22 breaches of Covid regulations in pubs last week
victimsplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices