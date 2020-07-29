Gardaí and GSOC investigate death of man who had been found wandering on the motorway

An investigation is underway into the death of a man in Kilkenny who died following a “disturbance” at a house on Monday - but gardaí are not treating it as “sinister” at this point.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for information regarding the movements of the man before his death, which occurred after he was removed by ambulance from an Urlingford housing estate in the early hours of Monday this week.

According to gardaí, members of the force, as well as the ambulance service, responded to a report of a man with a significant injury to his arm at a house in the An Grianan housing estate in Killenaule, Co Tipperary on Sunday, July 26 at 6.30pm.

The man was at the house with a number of people before being brought by ambulance to hospital for treatment that evening.

Having left the hospital in the later hours of Sunday, the man was then found walking on the M8 motorway near Junction 6 (Horse & Jockey) at 12.30am on Monday.

Gardaí said they removed the man from the motorway for his own safety and brought him to the Chapelfield Estate in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny arriving there at 1am, leaving after the man was seen at the front door of a house.

At 1.49am, a report was received of a disturbance at a house in Chapelfield, to which gardaí and an ambulance responded. The man was brought to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he later died.

Gardaí said they are “not treating this incident as sinister at this stage” but are investigating the matter for the purpose of the Coroner's Court.

GSOC has opened an investigation due to the number of Gardaí involved in the hours before the man's death

A referral has been made to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), which has begun its own independent investigation, due to members having interacted with the dead man when he was earlier ushered off the motorway for his own safety, gardaí said.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for information from people in the An Grianan area of Killenaule, Co Tipperary on the afternoon of Sunday, July 26, especially those who may have been at the house.

They are also seeking anyone who saw a man on the M8 Motorway near the Horse and Jockey junction between 12am and 12.45am on the morning of Monday, July 27, or anyone around Chapelfield Estate in Urlingford between 1am and 3am.