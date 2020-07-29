Dubliner scoops €7,500 profit on a €5 EuroMillions bet 

The Dublin punter overcame odds of 1500/1 after his chosen numbers were pulled out of last week's Euromillions draw
The Dublin punter overcame odds of 1500/1 to take home the €7,500 prize. File picture.
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 13:51 PM
Mairead Cleary

The anonymous punter placed the wager on the numbers 9, 18 and 17 in a BoyleSports shop and won, overcoming odds of 1500/1. 

Last Tuesday, an Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot took home €49,564,586

Meanwhile, staff at a Cavan petrol station have expressed their delight in selling a National Lottery ticket worth €500,00 on last night's EuroMillions draw.

The ticket, which was purchased from the Barrack Street Service Station in Balieboro contains the winning numbers of 3,26,32,34 and 35. 

Manager of the shop, Paula Roe, said she is absolutely thrilled: "It's our first major National Lottery winner we've had since we started the business in 2008 - so we were long due one!".

The National Lottery is urging its Euromillion players in Cavan to check their tickets to see if they won the €500,00 prize. 

