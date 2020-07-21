Winning ticket in €49.5m EuroMillions draw sold in Ireland

There was one winner of tonight's EuroMillions lottery draw, taking a jackpot of €49,564,586.

The ticket was sold in Ireland, and it's the second time this year the top prize has been won here.

The winning numbers were 14, 15, 24, 29, and 42, and the bonus numbers were 02, and 04.

A National Lottery spokesperson said:

“This is amazing news for one of our lucky players. €49.5 million is truly a life-changing prize and we are delighted to confirm that this lucky ticket was sold in Ireland.

This is Ireland’s 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner and we are now asking all our players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they are the lucky winner or winners.

If they are the lucky winners we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, the EuroMillions Plus draw had no winners of its €500k top prize.

The numbers were: 15, 30, 31, 45, and 47.