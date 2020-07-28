‘Viable device’ left outside Sinn Féin office in Belfast

A “suspect device” has been left outside a Sinn Féin office in Belfast.
West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the object was left at the front gates of Connolly House on the Andersonstown Road on Monday evening.
He criticised those responsible.
Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast @PaulMaskeyMP at Connolly House constituency office following a suspicious device left at the office.— Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) July 27, 2020
Sinn Féin will not be deterred by criminals.
We will continue to work to deliver for constituents and to build a just, equal and united Ireland. pic.twitter.com/k3xiCvKyhT
“This office provides an invaluable service to our community on a daily basis and has done sterling work during the Covid-19 pandemic to support the most vulnerable in our community.
“We will not deterred by those attacking a community asset.
“Sinn Fein will continue to work to deliver for constituents and to build a just, equal and united Ireland.”
The property was previously damaged in an arson attack in August 2018.