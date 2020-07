The Dáil will debate a bill to extend the rent freeze and eviction ban for certain people until 2021 today.

The overall ban that was brought in during Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted.

However, it will remain in place for anyone who has lost their job, had their wages reduced or is on a Government pandemic payment including the wage subsidy scheme.

People on housing assistance payment or rent allowance will also be exempt from rent increases and can not be evicted until next January.