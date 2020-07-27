No Covid-19 deaths reported as 11 more cases confirmed

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

There has been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight yesterday, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now 25,892 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 196. Of which:

Males 52% / Females 47%

Median age is 37 years old

58% of these cases were between 25 – 55 years old.

23 counties reported new cases; Dublin (62%), Kildare (10%), Cork (4%) & Meath (4%)

9% of these cases were travel-related

34% were close contacts of a confirmed case

32% are reported as community transmission.

"Fortunately, the number of cases reported last week (124) were fewer than the week before (143)," said Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

"This demonstrates the power of individual action to change the course of Covid-19 in our country. We are each other’s best defence.

We know what works - through solidarity, ongoing vigilance and commitment to public health measures we can all play our part in stemming the spread of this virus.

Routine immunisation for schoolchildren is being encouraged to resume ahead of a 'challenging winter' for the health service.

"While we wait for a Covid-19 vaccine there are many infectious diseases we currently vaccinate against including measles, rubella, meningitis and HPV," said Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health.

"Immunisation programmes were paused due to Covid-19. It is important that school children complete their vaccination programmes now that it is safe to do so. Immunisation schedules for children are available on immunisation.ie.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE, added: “Coming into the winter season we strongly recommend that all healthcare workers get the influenza vaccination to protect themselves, families and patients in what will be a challenging winter.”