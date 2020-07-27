Simon Harris to consider fining colleges who don't act on sexual harassment

All third level institutions will be required to produce and publish action plans on tackling sexual harassment as part of efforts to root out sex crimes in colleges.

Third level minister Simon Harris made the announcement as he met with the National Women’s Council of Ireland, the Union of Students of Ireland, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Rape Crisis Network Ireland, the Higher Education Authority and representatives of universities, institutes of technology and other sectoral bodies today.

Speaking on his way into the meeting, he said colleges would have to monitor the plan and there will also be a survey of staff and students about concerns on campuses or at institutions, which is expected to feature in a report commissioned by the government focusing on the matter.

Mr Harris said he intends "to take this issue extremely seriously".

"I hope it sends out a very strong message that when it comes to sexual harassment in third level institutions, there is a zero tolerance policy," he said.

The Women's Council this morning also said they welcome the moves and wanted to see a “holistic approach” across the sector to stamp out sex crimes across third level.

Mr Harris said progress on the issue would be considered when it comes to allocating funds to third level and during discussions with the Higher Education Authority.

Asked whether colleges could face fines if they failed to act on plans, Mr Harris said he would consider it.

He also said colleges could roll out awareness campaigns immediately, particularly as students begin to return in September and some arrive on campuses for the first time.

“Parents in Ireland need to know that their kids in Ireland are safe wherever they go. And it can't be 'oh look at best practice over here'. Best practice has to be the only practice and has to become the national norm,” Mr Harris said.