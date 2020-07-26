Young Offenders creator Peter Foott signed up by Disney

Peter Foott to work on supernatural comedy
Young Offenders has been a huge hit with Irish audiences. PA Photo/ BBC/Vico Films/Miki Barlok

Sunday, July 26, 2020
Neil Michael

Young Offenders creator Peter Foott has been signed up by Disney to work a comedy for its online streaming channel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter trade magazine, he will rewrite a script written by Tyler Burton Smith, who wrote the script for the 2019 horror movie Child's Play.

The new project is Spooked, which is described as a “Halloween supernatural comedy”.

It will be produced by Dan Lin, who produced Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes film starring Jude Law and Robert Downey Jnr, and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback.

Although little is known about the project, it is understood to be based around trick or treaters who turn into the character they dress up in one Halloween night.

The job is the latest chapter in the growing fame of film-maker Foott, whose first big “hit” was the Rubberbandits’ much-loved Horse Outside video.

He made his name with The Young Offenders feature debut film about two hapless Cork city teenagers, Conor (played by Alex Murphy) and Jock (played Chris Walley).

The film, which went on to a hit series by the same name, achieved huge ratings among critics and viewers alike, gaining an almost unprecedented 100% score on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Now in its third series, the antics of the loveable rogues in the coming-of-age sitcom have earned the series an army of fans.

Mr Foott's iconic production had an average audience of 370,100 viewers on RTÉ2.

Actor Chris Walley has previously said the success of the show is largely because of Mr Foott's script-writing skills.

Foott, 43, from Monkstown, Co Cork, has previously revealed the idea for the film came from a combination of the infamous Dunlough Bay cocaine seizure in 2007, and a bike trip he undertook many years ago.

He heard people with farmland down around Three Castles Head had told stories about people coming down looking for a ‘lost’ bale of cocaine.

He had also done a bike trip to West Cork with a friend of his, during which the both of them got lost, crashed their bikes and ended up rowing with each other.

Several locations around Cork city and county are showcased in The Young Offenders.

These include Schull, the area around Shandon and the English Market. O’Connells fish stall has even opened especially on Sunday mornings to facilitate the shoot.

