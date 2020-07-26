Man, 50s, dies following three vehicle collision in Wicklow

The collision occurred in the Lower Main Street area of Rathdrum at around 1pm. File image

Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 08:06 AM
Digital Desk staff

A man in his 50s has died following a collision in Wicklow on Saturday.

The collision, involving a van and two cars, occurred in the Lower Main Street area of Rathdrum at around 1pm.

Gardaí said the driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains were removed to a mortuary in Loughlinstown.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman aged in her early 80s, received non life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

An examination of the scene has been carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has re-opened.

Gardaí are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly any road users with dash cam footage to make contact.

 Anyone with information can contact gardaí at Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

