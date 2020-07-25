Thundery downpours expected with yellow weather warning in place

Thundery downpours expected with yellow weather warning in place
Met Éireann issued the yellow weather warning for the south-east. Picture: PA
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 13:25 PM

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning this afternoon for the south-east. 

The weather forecaster is warning of heavy rain. 

A status yellow alert has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford.

It is in effect from 2pm this afternoon until 8pm tonight.

Heavy showers with thundery downpours are expected and it is expected 20-30mm of rain will accumulate. 

Forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said the heavier bursts of rain bring a risk of spot flooding. 

Mr Doran-Sherlock said: "It's going to be a fairly showery set up for the afternoon. 

"There will be some heavier bursts in that and there is a risk of some thunderstorms. 

"So there is quite a likelihood in the south-eastern areas that there could be over 20mms falling within the six-hour period so it could lead to a risk of spot flooding."


