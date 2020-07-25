Thundery downpours expected with yellow weather warning in place

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning this afternoon for the south-east.

The weather forecaster is warning of heavy rain.

A status yellow alert has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford.

It is in effect from 2pm this afternoon until 8pm tonight.

Weather Warning for Rainfall.

Level: Yellow

Valid from 1400 to 2000 Saturday 25th July 2020.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/uL4oM9zNgC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 25, 2020

Heavy showers with thundery downpours are expected and it is expected 20-30mm of rain will accumulate.

Forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said the heavier bursts of rain bring a risk of spot flooding.

Mr Doran-Sherlock said: "It's going to be a fairly showery set up for the afternoon.

"There will be some heavier bursts in that and there is a risk of some thunderstorms.

"So there is quite a likelihood in the south-eastern areas that there could be over 20mms falling within the six-hour period so it could lead to a risk of spot flooding."