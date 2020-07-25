Ireland not 'out of the woods' yet warns immunology expert

Professor Kingston Mills has warned that Ireland is not out of the woods yet.
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 08:38 AM

Ireland is not completely out of the woods with Covid-19, according to an immunology expert.

The R number or infection rate has reduced over the past week to around 1.1 confirmed health officials last night.

It brings the total number of cases to more than 25,800.

Kingston Mills is a professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College - he says there have been positive signs but reason for caution remains. 

Professor Mills said: "I wouldn't say we are completely out of the woods. I think it's very positive what's happened. 

"The fact we still have 20 odd cases per day on average. I know it's up and down but if you take an average over a week or two weeks it's around 50-100 a week

"And that's about twice what it was three weeks ago. So we are still not out of the woods in terms of transmission in the community."

Yesterday the Department of Health confirmed there were no new Covid-19 deaths but reported another 20 new cases. 

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has said that the "highly infectious disease" is still circulating in communities.

