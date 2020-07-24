Areas in Dublin city centre to trial pedestrianisation as people encouraged to 'rediscover' the capital

Dublin City Council is hoping people will 'Rediscover the City' tomorrow during pedestrianisation trials.

Sections of roads around the Grafton Street area will be closed to cars from 11am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

It is part of a trial period that is running for the next four weekend.

During this trial, businesses will be allowed have tables and chairs outside.

Temporary street furniture permits have been issued to a number of cafes/restaurants on South Anne Street, Drury Street and Dame Court The council's Head of Technical Services, Brendan O'Brien, says the atmosphere will be completely different.

"This is something that we feel will be quite successful. We hope people will come in.

We are branding it as rediscovering the city centre after the lockdown and it will provide people with a much more pleasant space for people to do that.

Mr O'Brien said there will be a nicer ambiance in the city and will provide more space for people to enjoy what the area has to offer while still being able to maintain proper social distancing.

An online survey will gauge the public's opinion about the move.

Coffee shop owner Karl Purdy says he would like to see it become seven days a week.

"Things like delivery and waste collection are all easily resolved and I think there is a genuine will to make whatever changes are necessary.

"I would emphatically support making this a seven-day-a-week initiative."