'We have reason to be positive': No new deaths as 20 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has said that the "highly infectious disease" is still circulating in communities. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Friday, July 24, 2020 - 17:59 PM
digital desk

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed this evening.

The death toll in Ireland remains at 1,763.

The HPSC has been notified of 20 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 25,845 following the denotification of one case.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has said that the "highly infectious disease" is still circulating in communities.

"It is a dangerous illness that no-one wants to catch.

While we have reason to be positive, we now need to continue to work together towards our collective goal of resuming healthcare services, reopening our children’s schools, and protecting the most vulnerable.

“The past weeks have shown that when we maintain physical distance, wash our hands, wear a face covering where appropriate and cover our coughs and sneezes, together we can interrupt the spread of Covid-19.

"Let’s keep going.” 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil today the R-number was back between 0.7 and 1.4, with 1.1 the best estimate.

Northern Ireland has gone eleven days without a Covid-related death, the Department of Health confirmed today.

No deaths were reported in the region today and 15 new cases were confirmed.

