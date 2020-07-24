Third construction site in Dublin shut down following positive Covid-19 case

A third construction site in Dublin has been shut down after a worker tested positive for Covid-19.

The Elliot Group says it was made aware this morning by a sub-contractor that a worker had the virus.

The site in South Great George Street will undergo a deep clean tomorrow and the developer is waiting for further instructions from the HSE.

All workers have been told to undergo testing for Covid-19.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that a worker on a construction site at the TU Dublin development at Grangegorman had tested positive for the virus.

John Sisk and Son confirmed the single case and that the site had been shut down for deep cleaning.

Previously, more than 20 workers at a site on Townsend Street in Dublin also tested positive for the virus.