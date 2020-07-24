Third construction site in Dublin shut down following positive Covid-19 case

Third construction site in Dublin shut down following positive Covid-19 case
This is the third construction site in the capital to be shut down after a worker has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: File photo
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 17:47 PM
digital desk

A third construction site in Dublin has been shut down after a worker tested positive for Covid-19.

The Elliot Group says it was made aware this morning by a sub-contractor that a worker had the virus.

The site in South Great George Street will undergo a deep clean tomorrow and the developer is waiting for further instructions from the HSE.

All workers have been told to undergo testing for Covid-19.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that a worker on a construction site at the TU Dublin development at Grangegorman had tested positive for the virus.

John Sisk and Son confirmed the single case and that the site had been shut down for deep cleaning.

Previously, more than 20 workers at a site on Townsend Street in Dublin also tested positive for the virus.

Read More

Regional variations in Covid-19 deaths — Dublin still hardest hit

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 23rd July 'We have reason to be positive': No new deaths as 20 new Covid-19 cases confirmed
Coronavirus - Thu May 28, 2020 Passengers may have to undergo Covid test before travelling to Ireland
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 2, 2020 No Covid-related deaths in NI for 11th consecutive day
#covid-19healthhsesocial distancing

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices