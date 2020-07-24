Over 3000 more cases of Covid-19 were found in women, while more men lose their lives to the virus 

People aged between 25-55 make up the largest number of confirmed cases with the median age of 35.

The number of cases are going down across the country, with just 64 new confirmed cases in Dublin last week, down from the peak of 1,864 cases in the last week of March.

Kildare was the only county to record more than 10 new cases last week while Clare and Offaly recorded no new cases for the fifth consecutive week.

The CSO figures revealed the number of people who have died from the virus in the last three weeks is below ten, with less than five dying last week.

The virus claimed the lives of 27 more men than women and has impacted elderly people the hardest, with 65% of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths coming from people aged 80 or above.

Nursing homes account for 44% of all confirmed cases linked to an outbreak, a 3% decrease from its peak in April.

In the last four weeks, more than 40% of cases relating to an outbreak were linked to travel while for the first time, July saw more than five cases linked to outbreaks in cafés and restaurants.