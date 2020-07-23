Colleges and universities hope to welcome first-years in late September

Preparations are underway for colleges and universities to welcome first-year students from late September, according to the education minister.

The majority of third-level institutions in Ireland are aiming to induct first-years across their respective campuses from September 28th.

They've agreed that any return must be safe, and guided by the best public health advice.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has said he hopes today's announcement will come as a relief to many Leaving Cert pupils.

"The calculated-grade results will be out on September 7, and the CAO will make their offers on September 11.

"Students have until September 16 to accept those offers, we know that there'll be second-round offers on September 23, and we now know that universities want to welcome students in by September 28.

"After a very difficult and stressful time for Leaving Certs and their families, I think we're finally starting to see a timeline emerging."