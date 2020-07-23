Eamon Ryan wins Green leadership vote

Eamon Ryan has retained his position as Green Party leader by 48 votes.

Mr Ryan faced off against his long-time deputy leader, Catherine Martin, in a postal vote, winning by a tight margin.

Mr Ryan received 994 votes to Ms Martin's 946.

A total of 1,950 of 2,923 eligible members voted in the ballot. The party turnout was 66.7%, with 10 spoiled votes.

Mr Ryan said he is "very glad" to be re-elected after a "civil" competition.

"It's a really close result, numbers are tight, and could have went either way," he said.

"It's tough times in the country at the moment, and tough for us in government and we have a responsibility to serve our people, and our party is fit for that. I'm committed to doing everything I can to try and help this party and help our people in a remarkably challenging period. We must engage with our people in the same way as this election — be open and transparent."

Ms Martin congratulated Mr Ryan, noting that he led the party to their greatest electoral success, and said the party must "unite after the divisions it has experienced in recent months".

"This is an important and testing time as Greens, we've embarked on a government by facing extraordinary challenges," she said.

"As Eamon leads up forward the most important thing we can do is stay together, stay united. There will not be an easy time ahead and we will need strong leadership. Stick with us, whatever we have to weather, we will weather it together."

The electoral win comes after a day of embarrassment for the party and the Government as a whole, after a slew of prominent Green Party members, including former MEP candidate, Saoirse McHugh, resigned from the party citing a number of issues including the programme for government and a "toxic" environment.

The coalition government was also left with egg on its face after it appeared that a number of government TDs either did not turn up, or actively voted against the agreed candidate for leas ceann comhairle. The coalition's agreed candidate Fergus O'Dowd was beaten for the role by independent TD for Galway Catherine Connolly.

